Child Mental Health Week kicks off

February 7, 2018
Philipp Richter
Children’s Mental Health week kicked off on Monday and Deputy Director of the Mental Health Commission is encouraging parents to pay closer attention to their children.
Dr. Taylor Burrowes says parents sometimes do not understand what mental illness is for a number of reasons, from education to a lack of resources. And when it comes to helping their child who may be experiencing symptoms of mental illness, she said, it can be easily overlooked as the child is seeking attention.
“Things may happen gradually over the lifespan and by the time the child reaches puberty, some of these effects have set in and developed more dysfunction and disorder than just stress to the child, so we do need to get in very early, even in utero there are things that can be encouraged,” said Dr. Burrowes, Deputy Director from the Mental Health Commission.

For more info:
http://www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky/press-room/press-releases/20140407/new-mental-health-commission

http://www.legislativeassembly.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/12384334.PDF

https://www.facebook.com/mhc.gov.ky/

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

