Child Mental Health Week kicks off

Children’s Mental Health week kicked off on Monday and Deputy Director of the Mental Health Commission is encouraging parents to pay closer attention to their children.

Dr. Taylor Burrowes says parents sometimes do not understand what mental illness is for a number of reasons, from education to a lack of resources. And when it comes to helping their child who may be experiencing symptoms of mental illness, she said, it can be easily overlooked as the child is seeking attention.

“Things may happen gradually over the lifespan and by the time the child reaches puberty, some of these effects have set in and developed more dysfunction and disorder than just stress to the child, so we do need to get in very early, even in utero there are things that can be encouraged,” said Dr. Burrowes, Deputy Director from the Mental Health Commission.

For more info:

http://www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky/press-room/press-releases/20140407/new-mental-health-commission

http://www.legislativeassembly.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/12384334.PDF

https://www.facebook.com/mhc.gov.ky/

