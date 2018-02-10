CIS promotes diversity

Cayman International School hosted an International day on Wednesday (7 February), celebrating the school’s diversity.

Some 34 nationalities were represented including the Cayman Islands and Asia.

Programmer facilitator Sarah Dyer said it is a good chance for students to learn and experience the various cultures, from trying the food, to speaking to booth representatives.

“Helps them to develop their leadership roles, to develop their leadership potential and they have a couple slip-ups along the way but that’s all part of the learning process, so they have teachers there to help guide them through and yeah, I think they’ve done a fantastic job, they all pulled it off in the end,” said Ms. Dyer from Cayman International School.

She said Year 11 and 12 classes were assigned roles to help with the event, which has been running since the 2008/2009 school year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

