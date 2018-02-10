Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
CIS promotes diversity

February 9, 2018
Philipp Richter
Cayman International School hosted an International day on Wednesday (7 February), celebrating the school’s diversity.
Some 34 nationalities were represented including the Cayman Islands and Asia.
Programmer facilitator Sarah Dyer said it is a good chance for students to learn and experience the various cultures, from trying the food, to speaking to booth representatives.
“Helps them to develop their leadership roles, to develop their leadership potential and they have a couple slip-ups along the way but that’s all part of the learning process, so they have teachers there to help guide them through and yeah, I think they’ve done a fantastic job, they all pulled it off in the end,” said Ms. Dyer from Cayman International School.

She said Year 11 and 12 classes were assigned roles to help with the event, which has been running since the 2008/2009 school year.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

