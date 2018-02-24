CITA wants changes to laws banning Sunday music, liquor sales

You may soon be able to play live music and buy liquor legally on Sundays if Cayman Islands Tourism Association leaders have their way.

CITA leaders recently met with Government to talk about the applicable laws and possible revisions.

Issues with the laws preventing these activities came to the fore on New Year’s Eve, when local businesses were unable to host live music leading up to midnight.

“So what we discovered this year with New Year’s falling on a Sunday, as much as people really thought there was surely something Government could do to make exceptions, we learned that they were restricted by the legislative framework,” CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick said. “And it is quite outdated. As tourism has evolved — particularly in the last decade, two decades now — the nature of tourism in Cayman is very different than perhaps was foreseen int he framing of the original law.

CITA says it will get more feedback from its members before providing written feedback to Government.

We reached out to Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew for comment but have yet to get a response.

