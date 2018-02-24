Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Business News

CITA wants changes to laws banning Sunday music, liquor sales

February 23, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

You may soon be able to play live music and buy liquor legally on Sundays if Cayman Islands Tourism Association leaders have their way.

CITA leaders recently met with Government to talk about the applicable laws and possible revisions. 

Issues with the laws preventing these activities came to the fore on New Year’s Eve, when local businesses were unable to host live music leading up to midnight.

“So what we discovered this year with New Year’s falling on a Sunday, as much as people really thought there was surely something Government could do to make exceptions, we learned that they were restricted by the legislative framework,” CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick said. “And it is quite outdated. As tourism has evolved — particularly in the last decade, two decades now — the nature of tourism in Cayman is very different than perhaps was foreseen int he framing of the original law.

CITA says it will get more feedback from its members before providing written feedback to Government.

We reached out to Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew for comment but have yet to get a response. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: