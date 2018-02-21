CIVF president McGowan: ‘It’s time to consider Volleyball a focus sport’

Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation president Kennedy McGowan wants government to make volleyball a focus sport, something he says would solve the funding issue that is preventing the NORCECA tour stop from landing in Cayman for a 10th consecutive year in 2018.

Last week, McGowan told Cayman 27 a big reason the popular event may not take place in Cayman was the estimates the costs he says are $200,000 CI. McGowan says volleyball needs to be higher on governments priorities.

“We have been on the volleyball scene in the Cayman Islands for more than 40 years. We are a founding member of the CIOC (Cayman Islands Olympic Committee) and have been a member registered as a member of the FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) for 40 years. We think that over the course of these years, it’s time government consider us as a focus sport.

Government funding for the 5 focus sports over the 2018/19 2-year budget is as follows:

1) Athletics $194,650

2) Swimming $143.450

3) Basketball $143,450

4) Cricket $143,450

5) Netball $143,450

Volleyball receives $50,000 which McGowan says they’ve invested into NORCECA for the better part of it’s nine-year run in Cayman at the detriment of youth development.

“It takes a huge amount of resources in order for us to run this event, resources that we normally allocate to run our development program that for many years have been using to fund this event.”

We reached out to the Sports Ministry who sent Cayman 27 the following statement:

“The Ministry of Sports has been and continues to be in consistent communication with the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation. The Ministry has financially supported the NORCECA tournament from inception and continues to do so, inclusive of this year.”

