Civic stolen in West Bay

February 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are asking the public to be on the look-out for a Honda Civic that was stolen from a home in West Bay.
The incident happened over the weekend.
Police say the black Honda Civic was last seen on Thursday (1 February) at 5 p.m. It was discovered missing on Saturday (3 February) around 10 a.m. The vehicle is a 1998 model bearing the registration number 142-277. The vehicle is heavily tinted with a black lip cover on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town police station at 949-4222

