CNCF Art and Culture award winners announced

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation is set to honor 15 individuals for their contributions to the development of the arts in Cayman.

And today (19 February) CNCF hosted a media event at Government Administration Building to launch the 24th annual National Arts and Culture awards.

Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour, Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn and CNCF Artistic Director Henry Muttoo along with others were on hand for the launch which will see the awards distributed at a ceremony on Thursday (22 February.)

Former awardee Horacio Esteban stressed the importance of recognising people who keep the arts alive.

“With respects to honouring our people who are in the arts and the creative process I commend the cultural foundation and the ministry because it is one of the main things thatch gonna keep us together as people and that will allow us to grow,” said Mr. Esteban.

This year’s winners are:

Jessica Eden – Heritage Cross Award (Gold)

Steve McField – Heritage Cross Award (Gold)

Jean-Eric “Notch” Smith – Heritage Cross Award (Gold)

Morgan DaCosta – Heritage Cross Award (Gold)

Susan Howe – Star for Creativity (Gold)

Peter Kosa – Star for Creativity (Gold)

Marcia Muttoo – Star for Creativity (Gold)

Charles Long – Star for Creativity (Gold)

Miguel Powery – Star for Creativity (Gold)

Maureen Anderson Berry – Star for Creativity (Gold) *Posthumous

Gordon Solomon – Star for Creativity (Gold)

Aston Ebanks – Star for Creativity (Silver)

Kerri-Anne Chisholm – Star for Creativity (Certificate)

Sponsor of the Year – Greenlight RE

Chairman’s Award – Mary Ann Kosa

The awards form part of Cayfest celebrations which have already started with several events.

Other events include Red Sky at Night which takes place early next month.

