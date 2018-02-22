CNCF arts and culture winner stresses the significance of art in Cayman

Cayman National Cultural Foundation Arts and Culture award winner Peter Kosa says the need to express and communicate is what drives him to pursue his passion of the arts in Cayman and it’s that passion that has kept him in it for 20 years.

Mr. Kosa won the gold star for creativity from CNCF for his contribution to Cayman’s performing arts. He is one of 15 awardees this year.

Mr. Kosa stressed that the arts are essential to Cayman’s preservation.

“I think it’s the only way to preserve culture. This world, the virtual world is sort of trying to take over we’re in a battle with the virtual world and the real world and I think unless you engage the experience and portray the experience of being in Cayman, then yeah the idea of Caymanian will cease to exist,” said Mr. Kosa.

The CNCF Arts and Culture awards take place tomorrow (21 February) at the Harquail Theatre.

