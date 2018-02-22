Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

CNCF arts and culture winner stresses the significance of art in Cayman

February 21, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Cayman National Cultural Foundation Arts and Culture award winner Peter Kosa says the need to express and communicate is what drives him to pursue his passion of the arts in Cayman and it’s that passion that has kept him in it for 20 years.

Mr. Kosa won the gold star for creativity from CNCF for his contribution to Cayman’s performing arts. He is one of 15 awardees this year.

Mr. Kosa stressed that the arts are essential to Cayman’s preservation.

“I think it’s the only way to preserve culture. This world, the virtual world is sort of trying to take over we’re in a battle with the virtual world and the real world and I think unless you engage the experience and portray the experience of being in Cayman, then yeah the idea of Caymanian will cease to exist,” said Mr. Kosa.

The CNCF Arts and Culture awards take place tomorrow (21 February) at the Harquail Theatre.

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: