Cocofest turns 3 years old and organizers say it will be bigger than in previous years

Marketing manager Shayma Handi of the Tourism Attraction Board says there will be around 30 vendors, with more games for kids like coconut bowling and coconut hoops. There will also be catboats made from the coconut husks.

“Because at the end of the day, this is a family event and it’s for the kids as well and it’s about just enjoying the beautiful nature that is at Pedro St. James, the history that is there, the beautiful sea views,” said Ms. Hamdi.

Cocofest is this Saturday at Pedro Castle. https://www.facebook.com/events/555760978124882

