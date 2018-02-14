Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Cocofest turns 3

February 13, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Cocofest turns 3 years old and organizers say it will be bigger than in previous years

Marketing manager Shayma Handi of the Tourism Attraction Board says there will be around 30 vendors, with more games for kids like coconut bowling and coconut hoops. There will also be catboats made from the coconut husks.
“Because at the end of the day, this is a family event and it’s for the kids as well and it’s about just enjoying the beautiful nature that is at Pedro St. James, the history that is there, the beautiful sea views,” said Ms. Hamdi.

Cocofest is this Saturday at Pedro Castle. https://www.facebook.com/events/555760978124882

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: