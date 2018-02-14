Commonwealth Surprise: Athletes discover they’ve made ’18 team

Keeping a secret is hard to do in Cayman. Yesterday (12 February) the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee officially announced the delegation of 22 athletes that will represent the country at the Commonwealth Games 4th-18th April. However, some athletes found out prior to the official announcement. We interviewed three athletes, Cameron Stafford (Squash), Alison Jackson (Swimming) and Sami Peene (Gymnastics) to see if we could surprise them with the good news. The results, were mixed.
