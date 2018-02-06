Consumer Protection Bill consulation period extended

You now have until March to have your say on Cayman’s new consumer protection law.

The Law Reform Commission extended its consultation period for members of the public and stakeholders to submit their comments on the proposed legislation.

The Bill outlines the procedure to make a consumer complaint and the duties of all suppliers. It also sets out provisions to deal with unfair trade practices and unfair contracts terms.

Submissions should now be forwarded no later than 1 March 2018 in writing by post or hand to Jose Griffith, Acting Director of the Law Reform Commission, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 4th Floor Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman KY1-9000 or emailed to jose.griffith@gov.ky

