Cop assaulted, women pepper sprayed in drunken disturbance in WB

A police officer is assaulted and two women are pepper-sprayed during a drunken disturbance at a West Bay bar.

The incident happened Friday (23 February) night outside of Kelly’s Bar on Birch Tree Hill Road.

Police say a 22-year-old West Bay woman was cursing and fighting and they attempted to arrest her for drunk and disorderly conduct when she kicked an officer.

The officer used pepper spray to subdue her at which point police say a second woman became aggressive toward the officers and they used pepper spray again.

Both women were arrested. The 22-year-old woman was held on suspicion of resisting arrest, assaulting police and being drunk and disorderly.

The second woman is a 54-year-old West Bay resident. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Both women are on police bail, while the officer involved is currently on rest days. He will have to undergo a medical check-up before returning to work.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

