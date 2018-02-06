DEH boss Carter remains on leave; no update on audit

Department of Environmental Health boss Roydell Carter remains off the job.

In January — amid rumours of a dispute between Government and Mr. Carter and some local media outlets reporting he had been suspended — Government announced he was on leave but had not been suspended.

Government would not clarify what type of leave he was on.

Nearly a month later, a Government spokesperson confirms Mr. Carter remains on leave.

Late last year, Government confirmed an audit was underway to look at escalating overtime in Mr. Carter’s department. The Government spokesperson also said there’s no update on the audit.

