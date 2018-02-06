Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
DEH boss Carter remains on leave; no update on audit

February 5, 2018
Kevin Morales
Department of Environmental Health boss Roydell Carter remains off the job.

In January — amid rumours of a dispute between Government and Mr. Carter and some local media outlets reporting he had been suspended — Government announced he was on leave but had not been suspended.

Government would not clarify what type of leave he was on.

Nearly a month later, a Government spokesperson confirms Mr. Carter remains on leave.

Late last year, Government confirmed an audit was underway to look at escalating overtime in Mr. Carter’s department. The Government spokesperson also said there’s no update on the audit. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

