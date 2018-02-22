On 20 February 2018 Cayman 27 brought you a story with several MLA’s calling for more enforcement to clean up Cayman street of derelict cars. Just before the newscast the DEH sent us a statement addressing the MLA’s concerns. Jennifer Ahearn, the Chief Officer responsible for Environmental Health said, “The Department of Environmental Health is reorganizing areas of George Town landfill in order to be able to start regularly receiving derelict vehicles as soon as possible.”
-
Share This!
DEH responds to MLA’s call for more enforcement for derelict cars
February 21, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
UPDATE: Fire at George Town landfill extinguished
February 21, 2018
Business • News
Internal investigation launched, HSA refuses to comment
February 21, 2018
Business • Culture • Environment • News • Politics
Health Ministry meets with East Enders on mental health facility
February 21, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.