DEH responds to MLA’s call for more enforcement for derelict cars

February 21, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
On 20 February 2018 Cayman 27 brought you a story with several MLA’s calling for more enforcement to clean up Cayman street of derelict cars. Just before the newscast the DEH sent us a statement addressing the MLA’s concerns. Jennifer Ahearn, the Chief Officer responsible for Environmental Health said, “The Department of Environmental Health is reorganizing areas of George Town landfill in order to be able to start regularly receiving derelict vehicles as soon as possible.”

