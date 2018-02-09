Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Delegation of 22 athletes headed to 2018 Commonwealth Games

February 8, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

An unofficial list has Cayman sending a delegation of 22 athletes to the Golf Coast Commonwealth Games 4th-15th April in Australia. Here’s a look at the team sport-by-sport:

Athletics: (5)

  • Jamal Walton
  • Kemar Hyman
  • Ronald Forbes
  • Alex Pascal
  • Carl Morgan

Boxing: (2)

  • Dariel Ebanks
  • Brandy Barnes

Cycling: (1)

  • Michael Testori

Gymnastics: (2)    

  • Raegan Rutty
  • Sami Peene

Shooting: (1)

  • Christopher Jackson

Squash: (7)

  • Cameron Stafford
  • Caroline Laing
  • Jake Kelly
  • Marlene West
  • Alex Frazer
  • Eilidh Bridgeman
  • Samantha Hennings

Swimming: (4)

  • Iain McCallum
  • Lauren Hew
  • David Ebanks
  • Alison Jackson

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

