Delegation of 22 athletes headed to 2018 Commonwealth Games

An unofficial list has Cayman sending a delegation of 22 athletes to the Golf Coast Commonwealth Games 4th-15th April in Australia. Here’s a look at the team sport-by-sport:
Athletics: (5)
- Jamal Walton
- Kemar Hyman
- Ronald Forbes
- Alex Pascal
- Carl Morgan
Boxing: (2)
- Dariel Ebanks
- Brandy Barnes
Cycling: (1)
- Michael Testori
Gymnastics: (2)
- Raegan Rutty
- Sami Peene
Shooting: (1)
- Christopher Jackson
Squash: (7)
- Cameron Stafford
- Caroline Laing
- Jake Kelly
- Marlene West
- Alex Frazer
- Eilidh Bridgeman
- Samantha Hennings
Swimming: (4)
- Iain McCallum
- Lauren Hew
- David Ebanks
- Alison Jackson
