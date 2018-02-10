Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Destination Imagination sends kids’ problem-solving skills sky high

February 9, 2018
Kevin Morales
Dozens of children got together over the weekend to explore new ways to learn and problem solve.

The Destination Imagination event at Cayman International School Saturday (3 February) aimed to get children thinking outside of the box on a myriad of topics.

They worked for six months to solve an open-ended problem in subjects like the arts, engineering and electronics.

“Destination Imagination is about having fun,” participant Max Griffin said. 

Destination Imagination is a global, volunteer-led organisation.

“I really like how you get to explore new things and all the creations,” participant Olive Padarin said. 

 

