DG 5K walk/run expands across the sister islands

The Deputy Governor’s 5k challenge is expanding. On 20 February Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson announced that the annual event will now take place on all three islands and he said its a part of the celebrations marking the 5th anniversary of the 5K walk/run. Mr. Manderson said this year five charities from across the three islands will benefit from the walk/run. In Grand Cayman, charities Meals on Wheels, Feed Our Future and Kiwanis Buy a Kid a Breakfast will benefit. He said, “Also we have two charities from our sister islands we are going to go to all three islands this year so we have Little Cayman they have some grow box initiative to grow some healthy nutritious meals over there. Things that will turn in to meals and the Kirkconnell Home Centre in the Brac the DG 5K walk/run aims to raise $60,000. Last year they raised over $ 85,000. The walk/run will happen over 3 weekends. The dates are; April 15 in Cayman Brac, April 22nd in Little Cayman and in Grand Cayman on April 29.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

