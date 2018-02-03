Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
DG pledges no pay cuts for civil servants as reforms advance

February 2, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

No cuts to salaries. That’s the word from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson as a plan to modernise the terms and conditions of employment for civil servants moves ahead.

The plan aims to re-introduce the concept of co-pays and deductibles for their health insurance. It’s one of more than 50 projects under the Project Future umbrella.

Mr. Manderson told Cayman 27 the country’s health care liability needs to be addressed, but says there’s absolutely no appetite on either side for a pay cut.

“I will have an announcement about that in the coming months, but I want civil servants to rest assured that we will not be taking money out of their pay, and like I said, we are still way behind in our pay scales, so we are not going to be taking money from people,” said Mr. Manderson.

This civil service transformation project aims to address anomalies that arose after years of short-term cost cutting measures. It’s currently in the business case development phase.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

