DG pledges no pay cuts for civil servants as reforms advance

No cuts to salaries. That’s the word from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson as a plan to modernise the terms and conditions of employment for civil servants moves ahead.

The plan aims to re-introduce the concept of co-pays and deductibles for their health insurance. It’s one of more than 50 projects under the Project Future umbrella.

Mr. Manderson told Cayman 27 the country’s health care liability needs to be addressed, but says there’s absolutely no appetite on either side for a pay cut.

“I will have an announcement about that in the coming months, but I want civil servants to rest assured that we will not be taking money out of their pay, and like I said, we are still way behind in our pay scales, so we are not going to be taking money from people,” said Mr. Manderson.

This civil service transformation project aims to address anomalies that arose after years of short-term cost cutting measures. It’s currently in the business case development phase.

