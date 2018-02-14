Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Digicel eyes 5G technology, but says hurdles must first be cleared

February 13, 2018
Kevin Morales
One Digicel leader says the telecom provider aims to roll out 5G technology as soon as possible in the Cayman Islands but admits there are hurdles to clear.

Cayman 27 on Monday (12 February) brought you the story about the Utility Regulation and Competition Office preparing for the cutting edge mobile technology to come to Cayman.

Digicel Chief Executive Officer Raul Nicholson-Coe says the company is engaged with vendors and regulators across the Caribbean and any roll out would be compliant with the standards that are still in the process of being defined globally by the relevant international bodies.

“A critical factor in the success of 5G is going to be the availability of sufficient spectrum to achieve the very high bandwidth throughput possible with 5G,” Mr. Nicholson-Coe said in a statement sent to Cayman 27. 

“Without approximately 150-300 megahertz of new spectrum as well as (other infrastructure upgrades), the case for investing in 5G – at least in the short term – is yet to be proven.” 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

