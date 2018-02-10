Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News Sports

Disgraced former coach Stephens threatens legal action against Athletics Association

February 9, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Disgraced former track and field coach Ato Stephens has threatened legal action against the Cayman Islands Athletics Association for what he describes as an ‘unlawful expulsion’ and a ‘violation of his fundamental human rights.’

It follows the CIAA’s decision to ban him from membership on 27 November 2017. CIAA President Lance Barnes confirmed Mr. Stephens’ threat of legal action to Cayman 27.

“I can confirm we received a letter from Mr. Stephens this morning (9th February) claiming the process wasn’t done properly.”

Mr. Stephens originally was sentenced to 18 months in prison and deportation in August after he was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network in relation to the photos exchanged with a then 14-year-old girl whom he coached. Barnes says the Athletics Association’s executive committee voted to ban him permanently shortly after. 

“We did ban him last year, and we have seven days to respond to his letter.”

In the letter, Stephens says “The CIAA is in violation of its own constitution when they violated the procedures for a fair and lawful hearing thus violating my rights to a fair trial under Human Rights Act 1998, Section 6.” Barnes says Stephens’ attempts to seemingly regain membership into the athletics association has parents outraged.

“They’re not happy, some are willing to withdraw their support from the association. This concerns me because we will be hosting CARIFTA 2019 in Cayman, so we need everyone’s support especially parents, so this really concerns me and I believe we really have to do the right thing.”

To complicate matters, Stephen’s wife, Athletics Association Technical Director and executive committee member Cydonie Mothersille is apart of the group that will determine his fate if in fact a disciplinary hearing takes place. Barnes refutes the relationship will create a conflict during the decision making process.

“I believe we make fair decisions and she doesn’t make decisions on her own.”

In February 2017, government introduced the ‘Child Protection Policy decision to safeguard children and designate officers within each sports association. Barnes says Stephens’ threats are troubling.

“As President, yes I am concerned. I believe we have done the best we can do and have followed the instructions of our constitution.”

Many hope the final decision in this matter keeps young athletes safe.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: