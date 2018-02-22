Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Environment News

DOE: Public moorings have ‘saved a lot of coral reef’

February 21, 2018
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment’s recently-installed mega-yacht mooring in West Bay is the latest chapter in a long-running project.

The first of four mega-yacht moorings planned for our three islands was deployed without incident Tuesday morning (20 February.)

DOE deputy director Scott Slaybaugh told Cayman 27 the department launched its public mooring programme 30 years ago, recognizing that anchor damage was a serious threat to Cayman’s coral reefs.

“The mooring programme has really saved a lot of coral reef, but it is an ongoing maintenance programme on all three islands,” he explained. “All year long, we are replacing lines and buoys and re-drilling these embedded pits at the seabeds, so it’s a full-time job for a crew here.”

The system includes 375 public moorings across the three islands, and ten yacht moorings.

Mr. Slaybaugh said the new mega-yacht mooring has a light on it for night visibility, and will be managed by the Port Authority.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

