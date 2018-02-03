Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Dogs attack a man in BT, one animal killed

February 2, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A dog attack in Bodden Town leaves one man nursing injuries to his arms and legs and one dog dead.
The incident happened Wednesday (31 January) afternoon shortly after 4 p.m.on the Crysdel Road in Bodden Town.
Police said the man was on his way home when he was attacked by two dogs that escaped from a nearby yard.
The man stabbed one of the dogs with a pocket knife during the incident. That dog later died.
The man was treated at the Cayman Islands hospital for bites and later released. Police and Department of Agriculture Animal Control officers are investigating.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

