Dogs attack a man in BT, one animal killed

A dog attack in Bodden Town leaves one man nursing injuries to his arms and legs and one dog dead.

The incident happened Wednesday (31 January) afternoon shortly after 4 p.m.on the Crysdel Road in Bodden Town.

Police said the man was on his way home when he was attacked by two dogs that escaped from a nearby yard.

The man stabbed one of the dogs with a pocket knife during the incident. That dog later died.

The man was treated at the Cayman Islands hospital for bites and later released. Police and Department of Agriculture Animal Control officers are investigating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

