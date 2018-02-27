Driver collapses after crash, taken to hospital for treatment

A woman collapses and is taken to the hospital following a single-car collision today (26 February.)

The incident happened around 1 pm on Shamrock Road near Arrow Road in Bodden Town.

Police say the woman lost control of her vehicle, ran into a ditch and collided with a light pole.

She got out the vehicle and collapsed on the sidewalk.

She was taken to the Cayman islands hospital for treatment to what appear to be minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian struck by a vehicle Friday (23 February) remains in critical condition.

Police say the man is now being treated at Health City for very serious life-threatening injuries. He was injured when a car hit him before crashing into a house on Smith Road.

Investigations continue in that incident.

