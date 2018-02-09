Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
DUI’s and road collisions still at a high rate

February 8, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Sixty-six collisions in a week.

It’s the latest disturbing traffic statistic to be released from police, between last Monday (29 January) and this Monday (5 February.)

Police made 11 DUI arrests in that span as well.

They say four of the DUI arrests were a result from one of collision in particular.

A total of 19 speeding tickets, 5 traffic tickets and 2 other citations were issued during that time.

Notably one 24-year-old George Town man was arrested after he was discovered to have a knife and machete in his vehicle.

A 28-year-old George Town woman was arrested with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

Police over the last several months continued to say drunk driving has been a plague on Cayman’s roadways.

