East End community previews plans for mental health facility

More than three dozen people turned up at the East End Civic Centre Wednesday night (21 February) to learn more about Cayman’s long-term residential mental health facility.

East Enders mingled with Health Ministry officials, the architects behind the $15 million facility, and mental health experts. The 40 or so in attendance were able to ask their questions, or voice their concerns in an informal, one on one setting. If there were any dissenters in the room, they stayed quiet. The aforementioned experts and officials on hand expressed their excitement that this facility, which some have been calling for so many years is finally coming to fruition.

East Enders turned out by the dozen to see the plans for Cayman’s long-term residential mental health facility for themselves.

“We are really really excited to be moving forward with this project, it is a project that we have heard about, that we have believe that there’s been a need for some times,” said Health Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn.

She said the lack of such a facility was identified as a major gap in a 2014 World Health Organisation survey.

“We have close to 200 admissions a year in our eight bed unit, and many of those people are readmitted time and time again,” said Dr. Marc Lockhart, Chair of the Mental Health Commission.

Dr. Lockhart told Cayman 27 the 15-acre, 54 bed facility situated off High Rock Road deep in the interior of East End, will go a long way to quell this so-called revolving door of re-admissions.

“It will put a significant dent into that, exactly,” he said. “What it’s going to be doing is again, giving the skills, knowledge, and other skills to the residence of this facility.”

For Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, who recalled sending his father overseas for care in Jamaica decades ago, this project is personal.

“The Caymanian patients would all ask, when are they building a facility in Grand Cayman,” remembered Mr. Seymour. “This is very personal for me and I really want to see this to fruition.”

Alice Liang of Montgomery Sisen, the Canadian firm behind the plans for the facility says the design is a reflection of Dr. Lockhart’s vision.

“Very much try to remove that health care hospital kind of environment because people with mentally, mental issues or disorders, it’s actually best to create something that’s familiar for them, that’s almost residential like and a little bit in touch with their home setting,” said Ms. Liang.

Dr. Lockhart told Cayman 27 although there won’t be a fence at the facility to keep residents in, he stressed that anyone living in the facility would be vetted by psychiatrists before taking up residence…

He says modern technology like security cameras will be employed to ensure perimeter safety…

