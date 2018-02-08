Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Edberg looking forward to stepping onto court with rival Cash, competitive Connors

February 7, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Tennis legend Stefan Edberg says the memories of his classic battles with Australian Pat Cash will be top of mind when he steps onto the court Friday 9th February at the Festival Green in Camana Bay at ‘Legends’.

“The lineup is great, and it’s always great to have familiar faces and players you spent a lot of time with. I played against Jimmy Connors many times. With Pat, we had a lot of battles at the Australian Open.”

Edberg, 52, won 6 major singles titles during his 13-year career. He says Connors was not only a peer, but a mentor.

“I used to watch him when I was a kid, with all these battles at Wimbledon, and with Borg. When I hit with him it was very special, but what I remember about Jimmy is even in practice, he was very competitive.”

‘Legends’ also includes 2017 US Women’s Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2017 Junior Wimbledon champion Claire Liu.

Here’s a look at the entire schedule of play:

Mixed Doubles:

Pat Cash and Sloane Stephens vs Jimmy Connors and Claire Liu

Women’s Singles

Sloane Stephens vs Claire Liu

Men’s Singles:

Pat Cash vs Stefan Edberg

 

 

 

