Eyewitness in Spotts Beach death calls for better water safety measures

One man who witnessed last week’s water-related death at Spotts Beach says more could have done to save the man who died and he’s calling on local authorities to make improvements to ensure incidents like those are not repeated.

UK visitor Melvyn Taylor says he’s one of the people who tried to rescue a 65-year-old man who was experiencing difficulties in the waters at Spotts Beach last Monday (12 February.)

Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in saving him, but Mr. Taylor said the man could have been saved if the response time was better. In fact, he said if things do not change it could turn tourists away if they find out there is no protection on for them in the water.

Tourists Melvyn and Sarah Taylor were trying to look for turtles at Spotts Beach when they heard the cries for help.

“We didn’t know if he was alive or dead or what, as soon as I could see them I went out myself to try and help bring them in,” said Mr. Taylor.

The UK visitors said when emergency services responded on scene, they were not pleased with what they saw. Mr. Taylor said the CPR that was administered by a police officer seemed ineffective, and he’s recommending using air support for water rescues.

“I think if the helicopter had gone out to where Steve was on the reef that Monday morning when we were there, there is a good chance could have been saved, same for the guy who drowned off rum point,” said Mr. Taylor.

Last week there were two water-related deaths, while he said there is a sign warning beachgoers of strong currents at Spotts Beach. He said didn’t see any warning signs at other beaches which are useful for public safety. Mr. Taylor said he was surprised by something else.

“When you are on holiday, your guard is down somehow and it wasn’t really until the last incident, we’d been on the island for nearly two weeks, by this time we realized that there weren’t any lifeguards at all,” said Mr. Taylor.

He hopes the Cayman Islands increases its safety measures before Cayman loses tourists because of the lack of protection measures.

“I think if people find out there is apparently a lack of awareness and a lack of an attempt to make things as safe as possible, it would put people off, very much so,” he said.

The Governor’s Office noted Mr. Taylor’s concerns, saying a review of the situation is currently underway.

“There is an existing sign at Spotts Beach warning of strong currents. As part of the ongoing review project, Commander Bostock, the Ministry of Tourism and the RCIPS are currently carrying out a review of signage around key beach sites. This is part of the wider work to improve safety on Cayman’s beaches,” a Governor’s Office statement said.

Head of the Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes said improvements are underway. A spokesperson from the Cayman Islands Fire Service said that 23 fire officers have been trained in Water Rescue using the jetski and watercrafts purchased from Government last year and soon 28 firefighters will be trained.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

