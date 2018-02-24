Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Ezzard: GT Landfill should be mined

February 23, 2018
Philipp Richter
Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says mining the landfill is the best way to ensure it doesn’t catch fire once again.
It took firefighters three hours to put out Wednesday’s (21 February) blaze at the dump, and a few years ago, the landfill caught fire on-and-off for two weeks.
The landfill is slated to be remediated and capped by Dart should the company’s agreement with Government go through. But Mr. Miller said he’s not sure that’s enough.
“If he expects to just leave it there, we’ll always have that potential will always be there, right, if we mine it and remember now, the consultants have consistently said that mining that dump can reduce the size by more than 80%,” said Mr. Miller.

A statement from Dart Group responding to the Opposition Leader reads:

“Although considered initially, mining was not included in Government’s final solution for remediating the George Town landfill. Capping is a standard, tried and true remediation which eliminates the possibility of fires. If the site was mined, the possibility of fires and odours would remain for the area of exposed waste.”

Plans for remediation include closing and capping the existing landfill. They are part of the contract details currently being finalised by Government and the Decco Consortium.

