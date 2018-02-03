Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Finance Minister: Block Chain “is here to stay”

February 2, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart says that Block Chain technology is an integral part of any modern-day transaction. Some at the recent D10E conference questioned how Block Chain companies setting up shop in Cayman would impact the Financial Services industry.  He said, ” My view is Block Chain is here to stay it will continue to expand it will continue to grow. I don’t see it being a harm. What I view it as is complimentary and yes it will allow for complete transparency. ” Mr. McTaggart said with already of 50 Block Chain companies in Cayman it shows that there is a need to facilitate this kind of service.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: