Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart says that Block Chain technology is an integral part of any modern-day transaction. Some at the recent D10E conference questioned how Block Chain companies setting up shop in Cayman would impact the Financial Services industry. He said, ” My view is Block Chain is here to stay it will continue to expand it will continue to grow. I don’t see it being a harm. What I view it as is complimentary and yes it will allow for complete transparency. ” Mr. McTaggart said with already of 50 Block Chain companies in Cayman it shows that there is a need to facilitate this kind of service.
Finance Minister: Block Chain “is here to stay”
February 2, 2018
