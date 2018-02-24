First 2018 Tourism stats shared in Bodden Town meeting

Cayman’s first official tourism related stats for 2018 were discussed on Wednesday (21 February) at the Department of Tourism Bodden Town Talk Tourism district meeting.

Let’s start with the latest stats shared by the DOT for 2018. They say Cayman recorded 6.5% increase in the number of airplane seats, that’s a total of 891,881 as of 18 January. They say we had an additional 4.2 % of flights coming on island , a total of 5,985.

Looking at 2017 overall arrivals it stands a 2,146,847 that’s up 2.4 percent from 2016. But to break that down further the DOT pointed out, stayover arrivals stood tall at 418,403 up 8.5% of 2016. Sticking with stayover arrivals the DOT looked at where our tourists are coming from and visitors from the US were up 13%. Also there was an increase with visitors from Canada with 6.4%. Visitors from the UK and Ireland dropped by 5.5% and down 31.2% were visitors from continental Europe. The biggest jump in visitors to Cayman came from Latin America with 22.6 %. Turning to cruise passengers arrivals the DOT said cruise passengers rose to 1,728,444 an 1 % increase from 2016

