Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

First 2018 Tourism stats shared in Bodden Town meeting

February 23, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
2 Min Read

Cayman’s first official tourism related stats for 2018 were discussed on Wednesday (21 February) at the Department of Tourism Bodden Town Talk Tourism district meeting.

Let’s start with the latest stats shared by the DOT for 2018. They say Cayman recorded 6.5% increase in the number of airplane seats, that’s a total of 891,881 as of 18 January. They say we had an additional 4.2 % of flights coming on island , a total of 5,985.

Looking at 2017 overall arrivals it stands a 2,146,847 that’s up 2.4 percent from 2016. But to break that down further the DOT pointed out, stayover arrivals stood tall at 418,403 up 8.5% of 2016. Sticking with stayover arrivals the DOT looked at where our tourists are coming from and visitors from the US were up 13%. Also there was an increase with visitors from Canada with 6.4%. Visitors from the UK and Ireland dropped by 5.5% and down 31.2% were visitors from continental Europe. The biggest jump in visitors to Cayman came from Latin America with 22.6 %. Turning to cruise passengers arrivals the DOT said cruise passengers rose to 1,728,444 an 1 % increase from 2016

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: