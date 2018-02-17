First mega-yacht mooring from Tatoosh settlement to be installed next week

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 the first of four new mega yacht moorings is due to be installed off of West Bay next week.

The DOE expects the 30,000 pound anchor and 3,000 pound buoy to be installed Tuesday (20 February)

This comes more than two years after a 303-foot mega-yacht owned by billionaire Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen destroyed around 14,000 square feet of coral reef on Grand Cayman’s west side.

An undisclosed financial settlement arising from the Tatoosh reef damage incident, which occurred in January 2016, is funding the mega-yacht mooring project.

