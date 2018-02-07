Flu hits Cayman: Doctor says it’s the worst she’s seen in 20 years

The flu, we all know someone who has it or has just recovered from it.

And today (6 February) one doctor is urging those infected with the virus to stay isolated so it doesn’t spread since it’s the worst strain she has seen in the last 20 years.

“One of the strains that is circulating caused the pandemic of 1968 and it is a very serious form of the Flu. So I would say it’s probably the worst one I’ve seen in 20 years of working,” said Dr. Carole Ann Johnson.

Dr. Johnson said the flu is here and it is spreading. She said at Urgent Care Medical Express she has been treating patients for Influenza A, the more severe Flu strain.

“In some years a lot of people can have the flu. They can take the over the counter medication and they get better on their own. I think this year a lot of people are presenting to medical facilities because they are getting a lot more symptoms and they are much more unwell with the Flu this year,” said Dr. Johnson.

She said other patients are also being diagnosed Influenza B but with the more severe Flu strain, people are experiencing fatigue, diarrhea, and vomiting, as well as, the traditional symptoms such as fever, cough and runny nose.

“We’re seeing some young children with extremely high temperatures that have been difficult to control, we’re seeing a lot of adult patients with very severe cough, fatigue, no energy,” said Dr. Johnson.

In the US the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has declared the Flu a health crisis in some states. So far 53 children have died and flu-related hospital admissions are at an all-time high.

Dr. Johnson is advising people who have a proven diagnosis of influenza not to go to work as the virus can spread.

“Get lots of rest, get lots of fluids, warm drink, for cough you can obviously take cough syrups, but also honey,” said Dr. Johnson.

We reached out to Public Health for a statement on the Flu outbreak, they said they will have an update for us tomorrow (7 February.)

