Football: Brac, Academy, Sunset, Elite head to FA Cup semi-finals

Let’s take a look at all your results from the Cayman Islands Football Association FA Cup quarter-finals:
Academy SC 2 vs Future SC 0
(’78) Yolande Plummer
(90+) Mark Ebanks
Elite SC 3 vs 0 Cayman Athletic SC
(’25) Sean Ebanks
(39′) Andrew Alexander
(’82) James Ebanks
Cayman Brac FC 3 vs 2 George Town SC
CB – (38′) Tomas Dilbert (55′) Ebo Eccleston (63′) Ian Kirkwood
GT – (23′) Andres Ruiz (68′) Tex Whitelock
Sunset FC 1 vs 0 Scholars ISC
(89′) Paul Hennessy
