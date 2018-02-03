Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Football: Brac, Academy, Sunset, Elite head to FA Cup semi-finals

February 2, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Let’s take a look at all your results from the Cayman Islands Football Association FA Cup quarter-finals:

Academy SC 2 vs Future SC 0

(’78) Yolande Plummer

(90+) Mark Ebanks

Elite SC 3 vs 0 Cayman Athletic SC

(’25) Sean Ebanks

(39′) Andrew Alexander

(’82) James Ebanks

Cayman Brac FC 3 vs 2 George Town SC

CB – (38′) Tomas Dilbert (55′) Ebo Eccleston (63′) Ian Kirkwood

GT – (23′) Andres Ruiz (68′) Tex Whitelock

Sunset FC 1 vs 0 Scholars ISC

(89′) Paul Hennessy

 

Semi-Finals: T.E McField Sports Complex 
 
Saturday 3rd February, 8:00pm
Elite SC vs Cayman Brac FC
 
Sunday 4th February, 7:00pm
Academy SC vs Sunset FC
