Football: Concussion scare as Elite defeats Sunset in Women’s Premier League

Here’s a look at Women’s Premier League for week three:

Elite 2 vs 0 Sunset FC

Goals from Lanisa McLaughlin and Shanelle Frederick helped Elite SC defeat Sunset. A scary moment say Sunset Jayme Farrell take a ball to the head and suffer a grade two concussion.

Coach Alan Purvis: ” Despite losing Jayme early in the game, we responded well and had a lot of possession and territory, especially 2nd half, but we couldn’t get a goal. If we had scored one I think we would have gone on to get a second and at least draw the game.”

Scholars Int’l FC 11 vs 0 George Town SC

Eight goals from Susani Lucas as well contributions from Arie Smith, Ericia Burke and Sabrina Suberan helped Scholars defeat George Town 11-0

Scholars Arie Smith: “The team played really well. We had a game plan and stuck to it. We would have loved to knock the ball more and stay more focused in the second half. It’s easy to take your foot off the gas with such a big margin but we knew we needed a lot of goals to stay in the title race if it comes down to goal difference at the end of the season. But overall it was a good game for us.”

Here’s a look at the Men’s Premier League for week 10:

Roma United 6 vs 0 Tigers FC

Latinos FC 1 vs 1 Sunset FC

Scholars Int’l FC 6 vs 1 Northside FC

Cayman Athletics 6 vs 1 East End FC

Academy SC 5 vs 1 George Town SC

Elite SC 4 vs 0 Bodden Town SC

Cayman U20 6 vs 2 Cayman Brac FC

