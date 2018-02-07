Football: Elite, Academy advance to FA Cup finals

Elite SC and Academy advance to the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association FA Cup finals with big win on the pitch this past weekend.

Elite SC 2 vs 0 Cayman Brac FC

Goals from Dwayne Wright and Wesley Robinson helped secure a win Saturday 3rd February at T.E McField Sports Complex.

Elite’s Wesley Robinson: “It’s always a big challenge. Our coach always tries to instill taking it game by game. We don’t think about the finals straight away, we just think about coming out here in the semi-finals winning this game.”

Academy SC 2 (4) vs 2 (2) Sunset FC

Goals from Academy’s Sullivan Zalaya and Sunset’s Stephen Tatum had these two locked at 1-1 early. However, two late goals from Sunset’s Mark Ebanks and Academy’s Rohann Williams sent both squads to extra time, followed by a shootout. Academy edged Sunset 4-2 to book their spot in the FA Cup finals.

Wednesday 14 February

T.E McField Sports Complex

7:00pm

Academy SC vs Elite SC

