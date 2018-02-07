Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Football: Elite, Academy advance to FA Cup finals

February 6, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Elite SC and Academy advance to the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association FA Cup finals with big win on the pitch this past weekend.

Elite SC 2 vs 0 Cayman Brac FC 

Goals from Dwayne Wright and Wesley Robinson helped secure a win Saturday 3rd February at T.E McField Sports Complex.

Elite’s Wesley Robinson: “It’s always a big challenge. Our coach always tries to instill taking it game by game. We don’t think about the finals straight away, we just think about coming out here in the semi-finals winning this game.”

Academy SC 2 (4) vs 2 (2) Sunset FC

Goals from Academy’s Sullivan Zalaya and Sunset’s Stephen Tatum had these two locked at 1-1 early. However, two late goals from Sunset’s Mark Ebanks and Academy’s Rohann Williams sent both squads to extra time, followed by a shootout. Academy edged Sunset 4-2 to book their spot in the FA Cup finals.

Wednesday 14 February
T.E McField Sports Complex
7:00pm
Academy SC vs Elite SC
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

