Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Sports

Football: Elite nets 10 on George Town, Scholars edges Sunset in women’s opener

February 5, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The 2017/18 Cayman Islands Football Association Women’s Premier League returned to the pitch with defending champions Elite SC blanking George Town SC 10-0 win at the T.E McField Sports Complex Sunday 4th February. Elite’s Tamoy Phillips netted three goals while Shanice Monteith and Shanelle Frederick pitched in two. On Saturday, Scholars International SC edged out Sunset FC 1-0 on a Sabrina Suberan goal late in the second half.

Scholars players say they were happy to be back on the pitch after an extended layoff.

“It feels great, it feels like it’s been more than enough time to get playing” said Bianca Hunt.

“For us to start all the way in February, they are very excited just to be on the field and playing” said Nicole Ebanks.

Week two will see Sunset taking on George Town Saturday 10th February at the T.E McField Sports Complex while Scholars will face Elite at the Ed Bush Playing Field 11th Sunday. Both games take the pitch starting at 7:00pm.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: