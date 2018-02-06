Football: Elite nets 10 on George Town, Scholars edges Sunset in women’s opener

The 2017/18 Cayman Islands Football Association Women’s Premier League returned to the pitch with defending champions Elite SC blanking George Town SC 10-0 win at the T.E McField Sports Complex Sunday 4th February. Elite’s Tamoy Phillips netted three goals while Shanice Monteith and Shanelle Frederick pitched in two. On Saturday, Scholars International SC edged out Sunset FC 1-0 on a Sabrina Suberan goal late in the second half.

Scholars players say they were happy to be back on the pitch after an extended layoff.

“It feels great, it feels like it’s been more than enough time to get playing” said Bianca Hunt.

“For us to start all the way in February, they are very excited just to be on the field and playing” said Nicole Ebanks.

Week two will see Sunset taking on George Town Saturday 10th February at the T.E McField Sports Complex while Scholars will face Elite at the Ed Bush Playing Field 11th Sunday. Both games take the pitch starting at 7:00pm.

