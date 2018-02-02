Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Gaelic Football: Western wins battle of Gaels, Buffer’s Alley starts strong

February 1, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Western Gaels fought off the Cabra Gaels, while defending women’s champions Buffer’s Alley started the season strong. Here’s some highlights from week one of the Gaelic Football League:

Na Fianna 2.5 (11)

Scorers: Damian Kane 1.4, Gearoid Magner 1.0, Adriaan Dednam 0.1

Best: Damian Kane, Gearoid Magner, Rob Mahadeo

def

Wolfe Tones 1.6 (9)

Scorers: Sean Lyne 1.0, Mick Kehoe 0.2, Christian Hooton 0.1, Dave Collins 0.1, Brendan Touhey 0.1, Kevin Carragher 0.1

Best: Christian Hooton, Hugo Janse van Rensburg, Rob Moorhead

Buffer’s Alley 4.2 (14)

Scorers: Elena Testori 4.2

Best: Lisa Kehoe, Leanne Thorne, Elena Testori

def

Na Piarsaigh 1.6 (9)

Scorers: Katy Bayles 1.2, Eimear Devlin 0.4

Best: Eimear Devlin, Katy Bayles, Orla Delaney

 

Western Gaels 4.6 (18) Killian Everard 2.2

Scorers: Dave O’Driscoll 1.0, Osmond Lynch 1.0, Aengus Byrne 0.1, Shane Cusack 0.1, Padraig Brosnan 0.1, Dylan Bell 0.1

Best: Shane Cusack, Killian Everard, Aengus Byrne

def

Cabra Gaels 2.6 (12)

Scorers: Brian O’Reilly 1.0, Garry Lynch 1.0, Derek O’Toole 0.2, Paul Hennessy 0.2, Chris Turrell 0.1, Greg Bateson 0.1

Best: Paul Hennessy, Derek O’Toole, Garry Lynch

Sarsfields 2.5 (11)

Scorers: Olivia Shanks 1.1, Aurelie Cabart 1.1, Anne Bjorge 0.2, Heather Thompson 0.1,

Best: Bobeth O’Garro, Heather Thompson, Aurelie Cabart

def

Oliver Plunketts 0.3 (3)

Scorers: Emma Santiago 0.1, Lisa Kemp 0.1, Mim McSharry-Downie 0.1

Best: Lisa Kemp, Leanne Shenton, Loletta Hanna

Shamrocks 2.5 (11)

Scorers: Kieran Clarke 1.1, Shane Martin 0.4, Curtis Wilson 1.0

Best: Kieran Clarke, Shane Martin, Curtis Wilson

def

Gabriels 0.2 (2)

Scorers: Mark Kearney 0.2

Best: Bradford Betzner, Mark Kearney, Tom Sheahan

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

