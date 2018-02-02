Gaelic Football: Western wins battle of Gaels, Buffer’s Alley starts strong

The Western Gaels fought off the Cabra Gaels, while defending women’s champions Buffer’s Alley started the season strong. Here’s some highlights from week one of the Gaelic Football League:
Na Fianna 2.5 (11)
Scorers: Damian Kane 1.4, Gearoid Magner 1.0, Adriaan Dednam 0.1
Best: Damian Kane, Gearoid Magner, Rob Mahadeo
def
Wolfe Tones 1.6 (9)
Scorers: Sean Lyne 1.0, Mick Kehoe 0.2, Christian Hooton 0.1, Dave Collins 0.1, Brendan Touhey 0.1, Kevin Carragher 0.1
Best: Christian Hooton, Hugo Janse van Rensburg, Rob Moorhead
Buffer’s Alley 4.2 (14)
Scorers: Elena Testori 4.2
Best: Lisa Kehoe, Leanne Thorne, Elena Testori
def
Na Piarsaigh 1.6 (9)
Scorers: Katy Bayles 1.2, Eimear Devlin 0.4
Best: Eimear Devlin, Katy Bayles, Orla Delaney
Western Gaels 4.6 (18) Killian Everard 2.2
Scorers: Dave O’Driscoll 1.0, Osmond Lynch 1.0, Aengus Byrne 0.1, Shane Cusack 0.1, Padraig Brosnan 0.1, Dylan Bell 0.1
Best: Shane Cusack, Killian Everard, Aengus Byrne
def
Cabra Gaels 2.6 (12)
Scorers: Brian O’Reilly 1.0, Garry Lynch 1.0, Derek O’Toole 0.2, Paul Hennessy 0.2, Chris Turrell 0.1, Greg Bateson 0.1
Best: Paul Hennessy, Derek O’Toole, Garry Lynch
Sarsfields 2.5 (11)
Scorers: Olivia Shanks 1.1, Aurelie Cabart 1.1, Anne Bjorge 0.2, Heather Thompson 0.1,
Best: Bobeth O’Garro, Heather Thompson, Aurelie Cabart
def
Oliver Plunketts 0.3 (3)
Scorers: Emma Santiago 0.1, Lisa Kemp 0.1, Mim McSharry-Downie 0.1
Best: Lisa Kemp, Leanne Shenton, Loletta Hanna
Shamrocks 2.5 (11)
Scorers: Kieran Clarke 1.1, Shane Martin 0.4, Curtis Wilson 1.0
Best: Kieran Clarke, Shane Martin, Curtis Wilson
def
Gabriels 0.2 (2)
Scorers: Mark Kearney 0.2
Best: Bradford Betzner, Mark Kearney, Tom Sheahan
