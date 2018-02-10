Gag order issued and bail still waiting for man accused of indecent assault

The court issues a gag order today (9 February) in the case against a man accused of indecently assaulting a girl at Smith Baracadere on Sunday (4 February.)

This as police are still following up allegations that four other children may have also been assaulted at the beach.

The man broke down in tears as he appeared before Summary Court magistrate Angelyn Hernandez for bail.

The magistrate issued a gag order preventing further mention of the 51-year-old George Town man’s name, as a means of protecting the victim in the matter.

As for bail, she said she needed more time to review the application after it was revealed that the man was fired and currently has no means of supporting himself.

Magistrate said more assureties needed to be arranged and confirmed before a decision on bail could be made.

The man returns to court 15 February.

