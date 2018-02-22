Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Gas Prices: Wednesday 21 February

February 21, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office Tuesday (20 January) released its most recent list of retail gas prices in the Cayman Islands. Regular gas prices on average are up one-percent over last week, that’s the equivalent of about three cents on average. 

Here are the four retailers offering the lowest prices were imperial gallon: 

Refuel (87 Octane E10)……………$4.09

Refuel (90 Octane E10)……………$4.26

Four Winds (regular unleaded)…$4.26

Peanuts (regular unleaded)………$4.34

Jose’s (regular unleaded)……….  $4.41

Click here for the full list.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: