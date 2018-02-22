Gas Prices: Wednesday 21 February

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office Tuesday (20 January) released its most recent list of retail gas prices in the Cayman Islands. Regular gas prices on average are up one-percent over last week, that’s the equivalent of about three cents on average.

Here are the four retailers offering the lowest prices were imperial gallon:

Refuel (87 Octane E10)……………$4.09

Refuel (90 Octane E10)……………$4.26

Four Winds (regular unleaded)…$4.26

Peanuts (regular unleaded)………$4.34

Jose’s (regular unleaded)………. $4.41

Click here for the full list.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

