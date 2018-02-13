Getting ready for the 51st Ag Show

Preparations are underway for the 51st annual agriculture show, to be held Wednesday (14 February) at The Grounds at Lower Valley.

When our cameras arrived early Monday (12 February) afternoon, the tents have been set up and ready for all the vendors to take their place.

We also caught up with Youth Services Unit’s James Myles as he set up for the 6th National Youth cook off finals.

He says the only problem this year — they are out of a special ingredient.

“All of our National Youth cook off contests had lion fish, but we ran out of lion fish, so our nationals we will have snapper,” he said. But it’s a good problem. It’s a pleasure for us to report that now it’s difficult for us to find lion fish around the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Myles.

