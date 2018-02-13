Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Getting ready for the 51st Ag Show

February 12, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Preparations are underway for the 51st annual agriculture show, to be held Wednesday (14 February) at The Grounds at Lower Valley.

When our cameras arrived early Monday (12 February) afternoon, the tents have been set up and ready for all the vendors to take their place.

We also caught up with Youth Services Unit’s James Myles as he set up for the 6th National Youth cook off finals.

He says the only problem this year — they are out of a special ingredient.

“All of our National Youth cook off contests had lion fish, but we ran out of lion fish, so our nationals we will have snapper,” he said. But it’s a good problem. It’s a pleasure for us to report that now it’s difficult for us to find lion fish around the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Myles.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

