Girl indecently assaulted at Smith Cove, police arrest a 51-year-old man

A 51-year-old man is now in police custody for allegedly indecently assaulting a juvenile girl at a George Town beach yesterday (4 February.)

And police say he may have assaulted other juveniles there as well.

The incident happened last evening at Smith Barcadere around 6 p.m. Police say the man inappropriately touched the young girl while in they were in the water and other juveniles also reported that the man inappropriately touched them as well.

Police said after the incident the man left the area on foot, but they quickly located him nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on a female.

The George Town man will remain in police custody while inquiries continue. Officers from the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) are investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact MASH at 946-9185 or via George Town police station on 949 4222.

