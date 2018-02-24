Going crazy for coconuts benefits the NCVO

It was a day to celebrate all things Cayman and all things coconut.

Dozens of people came out Saturday (17 February) for the third-annual Coco Fest at Pedro St. James.

Vendors displayed coconut-themed food and crafts. There were even games involved like coconut bowling.

“It’s a good day, beautiful venue,” attendee Darvin Ebanks said. “Look around you, how beautiful it is. It’s very nice on Saturdays to come out here and just relax, enjoy some good Cayman food. Eat plenty coconuts, drink some good coconut water and you’re set, you know?”

The event serves as a fundraiser for the NCVO’s children’s foster home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

