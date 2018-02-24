Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Going crazy for coconuts benefits the NCVO

February 23, 2018
Kevin Morales
It was a day to celebrate all things Cayman and all things coconut.

Dozens of people came out Saturday (17 February) for the third-annual Coco Fest at Pedro St. James.

Vendors displayed coconut-themed food and crafts. There were even games involved like coconut bowling.

“It’s a good day, beautiful venue,” attendee Darvin Ebanks said. “Look around you, how beautiful it is. It’s very nice on Saturdays to come out here and just relax, enjoy some good Cayman food. Eat plenty coconuts, drink some good coconut water and you’re set, you know?” 

The event serves as a fundraiser for the NCVO’s children’s foster home.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

