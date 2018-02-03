Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Going hatty for the National Trust

Kevin Morales
You’ve heard of wearing your Sunday’s best and these supporters of Cayman’s environment were truly dressed to impress.

It was all a part of Sunday’s (28 January) fifth-annual Hattitude brunch, a fundraiser for the National Trust.

Nearly 100 people attended the even. Many sported some impressive head wear, including some made from recycled material.

“Whether we’re from here or we’ve chosen to make Cayman our home, the fact is we all have to protect it,” National Trust Marketing Manager Danielle Watler said. “Because it’s where we’re raising our children, where we’re working, we’re living and we have friends and family that are visiting our shores. So it’s important that we protect it.” 

The National Trust this year is focusing on ocean conservation.

“This is one of the National Trust’s biggest fundraising event for the year,” National Trust’s Stuart Mailer said. “The money that we raise goes into our various programmes — educational, historic and, from my perspective perhaps most importantly, the environmental programmes.”

 

