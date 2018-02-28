Gov’t agencies divided on way forward with phone emergency notifications

When it comes to emergency notification warnings sent right to your phone, there appears to be a divide between government agencies on how to best get that done.

This nearly two months after a small tsunami wave hit Cayman.

Utility Regulation and Competition Office Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alee Fa’amoe says nothing beats cell broadcast system technology, used for warnings like Amber Alerts.

“That is the ideal mechanism and many countries have deployed something like that, but it’s also very expensive,” Mr. Fa’amoe said.

When January’s small tsunami wave hit Cayman, Hazard Management Cayman Islands officials told us they planned to implement cell broadcast technology down the line, especially since a 2016 test of SMS emergency phone notifications went poorly.

“SMS is not a priority system,” HMCI’s Lee Madison said at the time. “It’s not made for that.

“The system we’re looking at (cell broadcast system) sends to every single phone exactly at the same time.”

OfReg and HMCI have been working together on rolling out a mass emergency notification system, but Mr. Fa’amoe is not sold on cell broadcast technology.

“If the magical fairy drops a couple of million dollars on us so we can go out and buy cell broadcast systems, great. But until then, we think — first of all, that there is going to be no single channel that is going to be 100 percent effective. And we proved that last year with our test SMS with the test of our tsunami warning. So that doesn’t mean we drop SMS, that just means we add a bunch of other channels to the mix.”

Mr. Fa’amoe said there’s a list of channels to be rolled out, like broadcast interruption technology on radio and television.

“Twelve channels we think can be deployed quickly and inexpensively,” he said.

He also says it’s hard to invest in an expensive system when technology changes rapidly.

“What is not clear to us is do we spend $2 million on a cell broadcast system and then in two years’ time we roll out 5G and all of a sudden it doesn’t work anymore?” he said.

So he advocates for getting something done now, even if it’s not the top-of-the-line product.

“Everybody understands that some kind of system is necessary,” he said. “What we are recommending is a series of channels that will get us a number of ways of communicating messages and then we can figure out what the best long-term combined system might be.”

Mr. Madison tells Cayman 27 the radio interruption equipment will be rolled out beginning next month.

