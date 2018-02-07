Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Grammy Award winner calls for mentors in Cayman

February 6, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

He’s worked with the likes of Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West and now he’s encouraging you to get involved in the lives of Cayman’s youth.

Grammy Award winning record executive Amir Windom recently touched down in Cayman.

  
He met with Big Brothers Big Sisters leaders while he was here and said he was inspired.

“Everybody’s been mentored,” Mr. Windom said. “I don’t care if you have a father, mother, uncle — somebody’s put their arm around you and made you feel a level of care. And I think mentoring is the most fulfilling thing because you think you’re gonna mentor people but you find yourself getting mentored as well. Because we’re ultimately sponges of knowledge and, I mean, a 13-year-old can teach you a whole lot.” 

BBBS Cayman Islands is always looking for more volunteers and children to get involved. Click here to learn more about the organisation. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

