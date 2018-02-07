Haines set to climb Acatenango for Good Samaritan Food Bank

Enthusiastic trekkers Derek Haines and Lynn Roffey will attempt a one-day ascent of Volcan Acatenango in Guatemala’s Highland region on 11th February in hopes of raising awareness and funds for the Good Samaritan Food Bank. The duo were originally planning on climbing the Volcan de Feugo, but Haines says it began to erupt Thursday making the trek impossible and probably fatal.

“I was wanting to go back and climb Fuego, but unfortunately with the eruption that is likely not to happen. I’ll climb Acatenango and watch the eruption as it will happen.”

Volcan Acatenango stands 13,045 feet (3,976 meters) tall, and is joined with Volcan de Feugo. The climb is expected to take over 10 hours. Rotary Past President Alan Roffey, Chris Johnson, and Trevor Neckles will also make the journey with Haines in support of the Rotary Literacy Project in Guatemala.

“I’m happy to support the Food Bank as it centralizes and coordinates food for charities that I have previously run for and supported. I think it is great that efforts are being coordinated as it helps to focus effort and donations. By donating to the Food Bank, you are essentially helping all the existing food support programs, including Meals on Wheels and Feed Our Future to name a few.”

Haines will be funding his own trips, and hopes to raise CI $35,000 for the Food Bank which they say will go towards necessary equipment.

