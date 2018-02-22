Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Sports

Hall: Focus is on ‘foundation skills’ in netball’s youth program

February 21, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Just three months into her new role as Technical Director of the Cayman Islands Netball Federation, Maureen Hall says youth players have been focusing on ‘foundation skills’ since her arrival.

“The biggest observation that I have made is that they are are not jumping, the foundation skills are not as strong as they should be.”

Hall, a former coach within Jamaica’s national programme, says coaching philosophies have changed as well.

“I want the coaches to understand that if you don’t build good foundation skills in the youngsters, it makes it difficult for that player to become successful.”

Hall says the expectations for junior netballers is such that players with any level of experience can grasp.

“We want to be able to turn jumping skills, our ability to turn, our landing skills and just body management skills in general.”

Just a month into the under-13 and under-14 leagues, Hall says she identified the areas of opportunity rather quickly.

“As you watch the game, you see the kids are called being called for stepping, but it’s a start and we understand it takes time.”

Cayman Netball’s junior leagues play Saturday afternoon at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex while senior leagues tip off every Thursday evening.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: