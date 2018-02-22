Hall: Focus is on ‘foundation skills’ in netball’s youth program

Just three months into her new role as Technical Director of the Cayman Islands Netball Federation, Maureen Hall says youth players have been focusing on ‘foundation skills’ since her arrival.

“The biggest observation that I have made is that they are are not jumping, the foundation skills are not as strong as they should be.”

Hall, a former coach within Jamaica’s national programme, says coaching philosophies have changed as well.

“I want the coaches to understand that if you don’t build good foundation skills in the youngsters, it makes it difficult for that player to become successful.”

Hall says the expectations for junior netballers is such that players with any level of experience can grasp.

“We want to be able to turn jumping skills, our ability to turn, our landing skills and just body management skills in general.”

Just a month into the under-13 and under-14 leagues, Hall says she identified the areas of opportunity rather quickly.

“As you watch the game, you see the kids are called being called for stepping, but it’s a start and we understand it takes time.”

Cayman Netball’s junior leagues play Saturday afternoon at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex while senior leagues tip off every Thursday evening.

