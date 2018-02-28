Hurley’s Media Sales
Hammerhead encounter thrills divers in Bloody Bay Marine Park

February 27, 2018
Joe Avary
Divers on the live-aboard Cayman Aggressor were treated to an experience to remember when they were joined by a massive hammerhead shark.

Aubri Keith of the Aggressor caught the amazing encounter all on video, but she almost missed it while she was busy topside attending to surface duties.

She told Cayman 27 a guest surfaced and mentioned that a hammerhead had been interacting with divers for ten minutes, with that knowledge, she grabbed her mask and camera and hopped in the water.

“My captain came up from the dive and handed me his BCD and fins so I could go down with the camera and take a closer look,” said Ms. Keith. “It was really amazing, definitely an unique experience for Little Cayman.”

She told Cayman 27 the shark was around eight feet in length, and was spotted on the Meadows dive site along the eastern end of the Little Cayman’s Bloody Bay marine park.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

