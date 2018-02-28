Hammerhead encounter thrills divers in Bloody Bay Marine Park

Divers on the live-aboard Cayman Aggressor were treated to an experience to remember when they were joined by a massive hammerhead shark.

Aubri Keith of the Aggressor caught the amazing encounter all on video, but she almost missed it while she was busy topside attending to surface duties.

She told Cayman 27 a guest surfaced and mentioned that a hammerhead had been interacting with divers for ten minutes, with that knowledge, she grabbed her mask and camera and hopped in the water.

“My captain came up from the dive and handed me his BCD and fins so I could go down with the camera and take a closer look,” said Ms. Keith. “It was really amazing, definitely an unique experience for Little Cayman.”

She told Cayman 27 the shark was around eight feet in length, and was spotted on the Meadows dive site along the eastern end of the Little Cayman’s Bloody Bay marine park.

