Hanging 10 for Felix’s recovery

A few dozen people rode the wave of charity over the weekend, hanging ten for a good cause.

The Make Waves for Felix event brought out surfing enthusiasts to raise money for one of the sport’s youngest stars — seven year-old Felix Lubin, who recently was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and is receiving treatment in Miami.

Cayman’s watersports community held raffles and came together for a day to honour their friend and try to aid in his recovery.

