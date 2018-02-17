Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hanging 10 for Felix’s recovery

February 16, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A few dozen people rode the wave of charity over the weekend, hanging ten for a good cause.

The Make Waves for Felix event brought out surfing enthusiasts to raise money for one of the sport’s youngest stars — seven year-old Felix Lubin, who recently was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and is receiving treatment in Miami.

Cayman’s watersports community held raffles and came together for a day  to honour their friend and try to aid in his recovery.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

