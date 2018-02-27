One local bank donates $10, 000 to the Have A Heart programme. The programme organizes for children around the world who need healthcare to come to Cayman and have procedures done at Health City. CIBC First Caribbean COO Colette Delaney said, “We were very impressed with the work they were doing not just because they were operating the Cayman Islands, but also because they were offering opportunities for other children across the region and across the world have a heart says the money would immediately be used to help children in need.” Have A Heart said the money would immediately be used to help children in need.
-
Share This!
Have A Heart receives $10,000 for CIBC First Caribbean
February 26, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
Hand, foot and mouth disease warning issued as 60 cases recorded
February 26, 2018
News
Government MLA calls out Ministry of Education officials
February 26, 2018
News
Court roundup: Man appears for confinement, assault
February 26, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.