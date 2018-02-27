Have A Heart receives $10,000 for CIBC First Caribbean

One local bank donates $10, 000 to the Have A Heart programme. The programme organizes for children around the world who need healthcare to come to Cayman and have procedures done at Health City. CIBC First Caribbean COO Colette Delaney said, “We were very impressed with the work they were doing not just because they were operating the Cayman Islands, but also because they were offering opportunities for other children across the region and across the world have a heart says the money would immediately be used to help children in need.” Have A Heart said the money would immediately be used to help children in need.

