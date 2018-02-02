Home invasion in Prospect: No one injured, valuables stolen

Police say two armed men broke into a Prospect home, threatened occupants and made off with cash.

They’re hoping you will help track them down. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. last night (31 January) at a Prospect Point Road home.

According to police, the men were armed with a knife and crowbar.

They demanded money and made off with cash and personal items. Police said no one was injured.

The suspects are both described as being about 5’10” in height. They were wearing full masks and gloves.

Police ask anyone with information to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the confidential tip line on 949-7777.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

