Crime News

Home invasion in Prospect: No one injured, valuables stolen

February 1, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say two armed men broke into a Prospect home, threatened occupants and made off with cash.
They’re hoping you will help track them down. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. last night (31 January) at a Prospect Point Road home.
According to police, the men were armed with a knife and crowbar.
They demanded money and made off with cash and personal items. Police said no one was injured.
The suspects are both described as being about 5’10” in height. They were wearing full masks and gloves.
Police ask anyone with information to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the confidential tip line on 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

